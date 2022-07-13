SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 2.42% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $38,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 248,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 232,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

MDYV stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

