Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 226,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $115,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,627,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $510.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

