Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

