Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,261 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after buying an additional 3,142,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,608,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5,822.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 756,905 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16,251.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,488 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

