Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.80.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $383.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.70 and its 200-day moving average is $441.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

