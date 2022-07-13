Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

NYSE DOV opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.15. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $117.17 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

