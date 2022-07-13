Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,279 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. 8,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

