Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,927,000 after acquiring an additional 867,765 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

