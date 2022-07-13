SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $92.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.44.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

