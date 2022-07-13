State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as low as $60.18 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 10763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.36.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

