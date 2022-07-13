Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Get Stelco alerts:

STZHF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466. Stelco has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.