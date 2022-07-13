Step Finance Price Tops $0.0496 on Major Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $198,408.55 and approximately $1.91 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00097575 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00166150 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

