Stifel Firstegy Comments on Tourmaline Oil Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TOU. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.39.

TOU opened at C$64.40 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$29.25 and a 52-week high of C$80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.38.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$78.85 per share, with a total value of C$394,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,774,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$691,923,293.50. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,553.18. Insiders bought 32,167 shares of company stock worth $2,216,593 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

