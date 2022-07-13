Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $60.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of U traded down $7.02 on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. 2,151,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,217. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

