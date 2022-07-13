Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 13th (AAV, AOT, ARX, BIR, CNQ, CPX, ERF, FTT, KEL, KRR)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 13th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$0.70 to C$0.65.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$94.00 to C$92.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$48.50 to C$49.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$46.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$4.25.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $1.75 to $0.85. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$17.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$30.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$11.60 to C$8.80. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$3.10 to C$3.35.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$18.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$57.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$74.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$146.00 to C$140.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$107.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.15 to C$2.25.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$192.00 to C$175.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$150.00 to C$148.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.