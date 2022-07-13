Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 13th (AAV, AOT, ARX, BIR, CNQ, CPX, ERF, FTT, KEL, KRR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 13th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$0.70 to C$0.65.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$94.00 to C$92.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$48.50 to C$49.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$25.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$46.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$4.25.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $1.75 to $0.85. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$17.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$30.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$11.60 to C$8.80. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$3.10 to C$3.35.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$18.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$57.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$30.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$74.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$146.00 to C$140.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$107.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.15 to C$2.25.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$192.00 to C$175.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$150.00 to C$148.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.