Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $106,169,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $152.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average of $184.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.87.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

