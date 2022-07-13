Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,892 shares of company stock worth $4,650,186. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.95. 7,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average is $124.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

