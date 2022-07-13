StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
