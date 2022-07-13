StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

