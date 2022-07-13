StockNews.com Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Sell

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of CGNT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 513,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.34. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 467,135 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 159,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,260,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 324,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

