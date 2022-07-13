StockNews.com Upgrades Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to “Buy”

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.
NASDAQ MASI traded down $5.40 on Wednesday, hitting $126.05. 674,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Masimo by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 1,656.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 610,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
