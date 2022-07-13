StockNews.com Upgrades WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to Buy

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

WCC traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 622,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.14. WESCO International has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth about $10,308,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

