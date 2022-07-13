Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEOAY traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,747. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

