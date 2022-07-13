Streamr (DATA) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.23 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $23.48 million and $6.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

