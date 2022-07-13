SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of STKL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. 1,013,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $975.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $48,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 361,866 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 891,370 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,493,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

