Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,200 shares, a growth of 1,040,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 520.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $$1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.