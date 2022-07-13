Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Head-To-Head Survey

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Super Group alerts:

This table compares Super Group and Golden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 1.36 $279.07 million N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $1.10 billion 1.02 $161.78 million $5.88 6.55

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Super Group and Golden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Golden Entertainment 0 0 6 0 3.00

Super Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 163.64%. Golden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $64.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.01%. Given Super Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Super Group has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47% Golden Entertainment 16.56% 55.22% 10.44%

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities. The Nevada Locals Casinos segment consists of casino properties that cater to local customers. The Maryland Casino Resort segment operates Rocky Gap casino resort, including various food and beverage outlets, signature golf course, spa, and pool. The Distributed Gaming segment operates slot machines and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores. As of February 17, 2022, the company operated approximately 16,900 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms; 10 casinos; and video gaming devices at 1,100 locations, as well as owned 60 traditional taverns. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.