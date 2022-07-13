Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NYSE SUP opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.07.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,657 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $36,696.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,583,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,957.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andreas Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 192,463 shares of company stock worth $924,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 35.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 125,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 79.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 106,858 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 77.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

