Switch Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (ESH)

Switch (ESH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Switch has a total market capitalization of $56,124.22 and $2.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switch has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Switch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00416284 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001098 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $408.38 or 0.02027314 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Switch

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

