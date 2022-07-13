System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. 11,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 294,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

SST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of System1 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get System1 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,402,297 shares in the company, valued at $370,160,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock worth $17,224,681.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in System1 during the first quarter worth about $841,000.

System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.