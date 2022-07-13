Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Rating) were down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.
Talanx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLXY)
