Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Rating) were down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02.

Talanx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLXY)

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

