Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 122,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,398,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

TELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. Analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

