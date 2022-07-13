The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.18

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $9.81. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 9,170 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

