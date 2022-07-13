The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,935 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

NYSE KO opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

