The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

GAP stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. GAP has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in GAP by 235.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in GAP by 293.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

