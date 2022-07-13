The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Stock Price Down 8.7%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.11. 52,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 165,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 136.12%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Glimpse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAR)
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.
