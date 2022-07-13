The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hershey were worth $82,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 649,053 shares of company stock valued at $142,714,209 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $220.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

