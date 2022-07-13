The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $184.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

