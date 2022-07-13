The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.01

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $7.71. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 7,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SWZ)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

