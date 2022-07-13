Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $61,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $530.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

