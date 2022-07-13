Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00004706 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $3.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00100558 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

