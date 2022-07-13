Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,926. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

