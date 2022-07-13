Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.11.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$1.66 on Wednesday, hitting C$66.06. 3,516,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,501. The stock has a market cap of C$22.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$71.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.38. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$29.25 and a 52-week high of C$80.66.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.409999 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,759,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,446,115.40. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,924,446.55. Insiders have bought 32,167 shares of company stock worth $2,216,593 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

