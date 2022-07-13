Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 6,854 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

