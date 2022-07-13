Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

