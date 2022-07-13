Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

EFAV stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

