Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 199,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 25,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,167.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.16.

