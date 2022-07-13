Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 1,148 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Robert Half International comprises 1.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. CL King upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

