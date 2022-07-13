TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 96,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 143,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 43,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

