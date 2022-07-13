TownSquare Capital LLC Has $21.43 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Gartner worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT opened at $237.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.