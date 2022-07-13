TownSquare Capital LLC Has $49.64 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,951 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.3% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.37 and its 200 day moving average is $444.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

